Valerie Bertinelli Loves to Cook With These Infused Salts & They’re on Sale for Black Friday at This Secret Store

The holiday are peak cooking season, but if we’re honest, sometimes we get a little bit of cooking fatigue as November rolls into December. We see it happen to our friends and family members who host and cook a lot during the holiday season, too. This means that we’re always on the look out for items that do two things: make cooking delicious food easier, and make the thought of cooking more exciting. So when we saw Valerie Bertinelli raving over a set of ingredients that can do both, and learned that the brand was on sale for Black Friday, we knew we had to share the news.

Bertinelli was on Instagram talking about some of her holiday essentials for home cooks, and one of the things she seemed most excited about was a variety of spices from Saltopia. But what got us excited was that we saw the same brand, Saltopia, was selling a set of infused sea salts that’s on sale for Black Friday at QVC, and they’re the perfect shortcut to adding big flavor to everything you’re cooking during the holidays and beyond without adding any extra work.

We love using infused salts as a shortcut in the kitchen. If you need to add salt to a dish, why not add some other seasonings at the same time, too, without having to do any extra work? It’s one of the fastest ways to amp up the flavor in your favorite dishes, and Saltopia’s flavors sound totally drool-worthy.

Their Season’s Greetings Pack includes four flavors: Polite Poultry (poultry seasoning), Scarborough Fair (rosemary sea salt), Mushy Love (mushroom sea salt), and Pucker Up Buster (a savory lemon pepper salt). These flavors all work beautifully with most of the classic dishes we make this time of year, from roasted poultry and braised beef dishes to mashed potatoes and creamy casseroles. All it takes is a pinch, and boom — you’ve added salt and seasoning to your dish.

Whether you're treating yourself to a set, or getting one for your loved one who's a wiz in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with these Saltopia Infused Sea Salts.

