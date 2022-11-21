Martha Stewart’s Gorgeous & Floral Inspired Dessert Recipe Is a Work of Art You Can Recreate At Home

Martha Stewart just made probably the most beautiful and mouth-watering dessert we’ve ever seen, and now we can make it at home!

On Nov 19, Stewart wowed everyone on Instagram with a beautiful, intricate dessert that everyone is itching to recreate ASAP. She posted it with the caption, “Details do make a difference: In this apple rose tart, two apple varieties were chosen for flavor and color. Carefully arrange the slices in delicate, petal-inspired layers, and you’ll make the prettiest pie on the Thanksgiving dessert table, guaranteed. 📷: @christophertestani.”

Don’t worry, our mouths are watering too because how can something look so beautiful and so delicious at the same time?!

For this intricate dessert, you need ingredients like unbleached all-purpose flour, apricot jam, apples, and kosher salt, to name a few. (Stewart recommends grabbing Granny Smith and Pink Lady apples!) Now for the dough, you need to take a peek at Stewart’s mouth-watering Deep-Dish Pate Brisee recipe here.

With a surprising prep time of under 40 minutes and a total cooking/ prep time of under two hours, everyone can enjoy a piece of this beautiful dessert in no time! (And if you have less than ten people, seconds are definitely an option!)

For the dessert, you can start by preheating the oven and rolling out the dough, and within less than two hours, you’ll be cooling for at least 15 minutes.

Related story Martha Stewart Proves She's All For Dating Younger Men While Revealing Which A-List Star Makes Her ‘Melt’

Per Stewart, you can store at room temperature for up to one day.

Check out Stewart’s full Apple Rose Tart recipe HERE.

Make sure to pair that delicious soup with one of Stewart’s mouth-watering desserts to top off the night. So make sure to grab one (or seven new recipes) from her newest cookbook Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, From Simple to Stunning.

Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book $14.79, originally $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.