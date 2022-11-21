Giada De Laurentiis’ Colorful & Under-20 Minute Salad Recipe Is the Perfect Appetizer for the Holiday Season

Giada De Laurentiis just made our holiday appetizers a lot more tasty, and a lot more colorful than ever before!

On Nov 18, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of her new, colorful salad recipe with the caption, “@auntraffy’s holiday salad is perfect for the season. It’s full of colors, flavors, and textures that will set your taste buds tingling. Crunchy apples, crisp endive, and creamy avocado– every bite is a delight! Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

Both colorful and fruity? We’re truly obsessed with this new salad recipe, and we can hardly wait to unveil our own recreations come dinner party time.

This recipe is super easy to follow, so make sure you get your ingredients like Belgian endives, green apples, Gruyère cheese, avocado, pomegranates, and extra-virgin olive oil, to name a few.

Now, for recreating, it only takes a couple of steps, so make sure to prep it all, along with your handy dandy big bowl. You start by squeezing lemon in a large bowl before adding your other ingredients. In no time, you’ll be pouring your go-to dressing over your salad.

Who wants seconds?

Check out De Laurentiis’ Aunt Raffy’s Holiday Salad recipe here.

If you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes like we have, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner. Snag it right before the Thanksgiving feast, and now is a perfect time since it’s over 50 percent off on Amazon right now!

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner $15.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

