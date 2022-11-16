Move Over Pecan Pie — Giada De Laurentiis’ Chocolate Hazelnut Tart Is Stealing the Show This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanksgiving is all about tradition. Think of how many recipes that get served at a typical Thanksgiving meal have been made the same way for decades. Green bean casserole is a total relic, but it still finds a place on our tables, and before you even think about switching up the stuffing you serve on the big day, you know you’ll need the seal of approval from pretty much every member of the family. But one area where we think there’s plenty of room for experimentation is dessert. Everyone’s going to be full from eating dinner anyway, so why not really entice their taste buds with a new recipe? This year, instead of making a traditional pecan pie, we’re taking a page out of Giada De Laurentiis’ book. She just shared a recipe for a chocolate hazelnut tart (Nutella vibes, anyone?), and we think it just might take the place of pecan pie on our dessert table this year.

Making pie can be daunting, we won’t lie. But De Laurentiis’ tart recipe is surprisingly simple. You can use a regular pie plate, but we like opting for a festive tart pan instead. This one has a beautiful scalloped edge, and if you blind bake your crust for 10-15 minutes before filling it, it will help the edges keep their stylish look. It’s a lot easier than trying to make some sort of fancy crimped pie crust edge using your fingers.

As for the filling, if you don’t love baking (or just never have enought time on Thanksgiving to cook everything you want to) you’ll be happy to hear that it’s all mixed up in one bowl. You don’t have to make a stovetop custard or anything. Just add all of your ingredients to a bowl, including the peeled toasted hazelnuts and chocolate chips, then pour that into your par-baked tart shell.

After about an hour in the oven, your pie will be cooked through. It needs to cool both on the counter and in the fridge before serving, but the good news is that you can actually make this chocolate hazelnut tart ahead of time, taking it out of the fridge about 30 minutes before serving. We’re fans of tradition, but the fact that this recipe uses two decadent ingredients (hazelnuts and chocolate) and is simple to make means this one’s a Thanksgiving winner in our book.

