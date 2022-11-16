The Cult-Favorite Always Pan Now Comes in Oven-Proof Cast Iron & It’s 30% Off For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve held out this long on snagging Our Place’s internet-famous Always Pan, we applaud you — your patience is about to pay off in a major way. The original Always Pan became famous for its versatility (and yes, because it looks so good on your stovetop). Our Place proudly rattles off the pieces of cookware it replaces, including fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, and nonstick pan, but there’s one major thing that the OG Always Pan can’t do: go in the oven. That’s where the new cast iron model of the Always Pan comes in. It’s the same sleek look, same multi-functional design, and now, oven-safe up to 500ºF. And just like the original Always Pan, the cast iron model is on sale for Black Friday, with 30% off right now.

Curious which pan is best for your cooking needs? Check out our breakdown of the difference between the two models below.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Cast Iron Always Pan Our Place.

Because the cast iron pan has different functions from the original Always Pan, that also means it comes with different accessories. The aluminum Always Pan comes with a steamer basket; the cast iron Always Pan comes with silicone Hot Grips to safely maneuver the hot pan. Both models feature a modular lid that allows you to trap and release steam as desired, plus a built-in spoon rest and spatula that won’t scratch the pan’s interior. And while the original Always Pan replaces your need for a steamer and sauce pan, the cast iron Always Pan replaces your need for a braiser, griddle, roaster, and baking dish — so your choice really just depends what kind of cooking you’re doing more often.

Our Place Always Pan

Always Pan Our Place.

Either way, you can’t go wrong with Our Place’s stylish, versatile options — though we personally love a pan that can handle the heat of an oven for cozy one-pot winter dinners, and nothing beats the sear you get from cast iron. Shop now while supplies last!