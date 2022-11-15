Rachael Ray Shared Her Take on the TikTok-famous Butter Board Trend & It Might Just Be Our New Favorite

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been on foodie TikTok recently, then you know butter boards are the new charcuterie board. A butter board is basically a cheese board coated with a thick layer of softened butter topped with tasty treats like figs, jams, nuts, prosciutto, mushrooms, and whatever other toppings you think would go great on bread or crackers. Rachael Ray just shared her take on the viral appetizer trend, and her butter board is loaded with so much savory goodness your mouth will water.

“Butter board w fennel pollen butter, anchovies, semi-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, brandied sultanas, artichokes, and flat bread,” Ray captioned her post.

The key to having your butter board make an impact is starting off with flavored butter, as Ray did here. She opted to use fennel pollen butter, which is one of the fancier flavored butters you could use. Fennel pollen is a secret weapon of many chefs and is sometimes called “the spice of angels” because it can really amp up the flavors of any dish. Like fennel seed, fennel pollen has a licorice-like flavor with notes of honey and citrus, and you can pick it up at specialty grocery stores or on Amazon.

But you don’t need to keep secrets to make delicious flavored butter. You could also make caper butter, garlic and anchovy butter, dill and parsley herb butter, or lemon and chive butter. All of these can be made in the food processor using regular salted butter and the mix-ins of your choice.

To top off her butter board, Ray included anchovies, semi-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, brandied sultans and flatbread for dipping!

Take a page from Rachael Ray’s book and inject flavor into every part of your butter board to really wow your guests and knock this viral trend out of the park.

