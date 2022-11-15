Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy Is the Perfect Dessert for Your Casual Thanksgiving Dinner

If you’re keeping things super casual for Thanksgiving this year, then don’t waste time trying to craft the perfect apple pie with a latticework crust and perfectly proportioned filling. Instead, make Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy. It’s apple pie’s dressed-down cousin that’s meant to feed a crowd.

“Allow us to introduce you to the Apple Pandowdy,” a caption on Stewart’s official Instagram account reads. “Like a cross between a pie and cobbler, a pandowdy is an easy, traditional American dessert from the 19th century that deserves a place on the Thanksgiving table.”

But unlike cobbler or pie, this apple dessert is “dowdied,” meaning it’s topped with sliced slabs of pie crust either before or halfway through baking. The result is a sweet mess that looks as comforting as it tastes.

To make an Apple Pandowdy, you’ll need all the apple pie basics: tart apples like Granny Smith, sugars, flour, spices and butter. And you can either make your own pie crust or make things even easier for yourself and use a store-bought selection.

You’ll peel and cut those apples into wedges and coat them with sugar, spices, and lemon juice. When all combined, transfer your apple mix to a baking dish and drizzle the slices with melted butter.

Take your pie crust out of the fridge and roll it out, then cut the crust into squares. If you buy store-bought pie crust, you’ll likely want to “dowdy” or cut it when it’s folded in half so you get that thicker result. Lay these crust squares atop your apples in an overlapping patchwork design, then brush with the remaining butter and bake. Related story Martha Stewart’s Newest Thanksgiving Dessert Combines Fruitiness, Sweetness, & Spiciness All in One Easy-to-Make Dish

When the apples are bubbling and the crust is golden brown, you can let the pandowdy cool and then serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream after clearing away the turkey and mashed potatoes. Grab the full recipe from Martha Stewart here.

