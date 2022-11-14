Thanksgiving may be nicknamed “Turkey Day,” but everyone knows this foodie holiday is all about the pies! A golden-brown crust filled with a sweet, gooey center, and topped with whipped cream? Yes, please! Now, Ina Garten is here to make your Thanksgiving dessert dreams a reality with a delicious recipe she just shared on Instagram. The flavor combination is to-die-for, but the best part is it calls for easy, store-bought ingredients.

“Is it already Thanksgiving next week?!! Yikes!” she wrote in her caption, which is such a mood. How can we be this close to Pie — er, Turkey — Day already? To celebrate the holiday, Garten is sharing her favorite recipes every day. “This week, I’m posting a favorite Thanksgiving dessert each day, starting with the Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie from my new cookbook GO-TO DINNERS,” she wrote.

“It’s decadent and delicious and the best part is that it’s actually BETTER made with store-bought pie crust!” she added.

The Barefoot Contessa shared the full recipe for her Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie on her website, listing the ingredients you can pick up on your next grocery run. These include store-bought frozen pie crust, store-bought vanilla ice cream, and delicious bourbon.

To make it, Garten explains you’ll mix dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately, then combine them all at the end. Chocolate chips and pecans go in at the very end before baking. The decadent dessert serves 6-8 people, so you’ll want to make at least two if you plan on bringing it to your Thanksgiving holiday.

Garten shared this recipe in a recent interview with The New York Times, where she was challenged to make store-bought swaps of Thanksgiving dishes. They described the dessert as “a gooey, underbaked chocolate chip cookie” with an “ultrarich filling.” Additionally, the pie’s store-bought frozen crust is “lighter than a homemade one made with butter.”

Related story How to Grab Tickets to Ina Garten’s Virtual Book Tour, Which Includes Conversations With Drew Barrymore & Jennifer Garner

“I think just for Thanksgiving, all bets are off,” she told the outlet. “Whatever you need to do to get Thanksgiving dinner on the table is OK.”

Get Garten’s full Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie recipe here.

Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Garten’s newest cookbook is filled with easy, delicious recipes that you’ll turn to again and again during the week. Serve your family flavorful meals, many of which can be prepped ahead of time, frozen, and simply thrown in the oven before dinner.

Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $16 Buy now

Before you go, check out the gallery below: