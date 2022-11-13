Martha Stewart’s Newest Thanksgiving Dessert Combines Fruitiness, Sweetness, & Spiciness All in One Easy-to-Make Dish

Martha Stewart just made our upcoming Thanksgiving so tasty with this spicy, sweet, and fruity dessert. On Nov 10, Stewart shared a mouth-watering photo of her new Thanksgiving dessert everyone will surely want seconds of.

She shared the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “We feel for the host or guest tasked with making the first cut into this beautiful apple slab pie: Visually, it wins first place on the dessert table. As for its flavor? The same homemade pie dough forms both the base crust and the topping—but the magic happens when a sweetened cinnamon-butter is spread on half of the dough and rolled up like a log and chilled. Once sliced into swirly rounds, they’re shingled on top of a baking sheet filled with spiced apples and baked until golden brown and bubbly. Now that’s how you do a Thanksgiving finale. Get the recipe at the link in our bio. 📷: @willandersonphoto.”

This perfect Thanksgiving dessert is packed with ingredients like unbleached all-purpose flour, vanilla extract, eggs, cinnamon, kosher salt, and more! As for the apple part of the recipe, Stewart recommends grabbing apples such as Jonagold, Cortland, Granny Smith, and Empire.

Now, since this is such a grand Thanksgiving recipe, it does require both time and a lot of steps. But never fear; they’re quite simple steps you and your family can work on! You start by transferring the crust to a baking sheet, and within a couple of hours, you’ll be brushing the tops of the pie with egg wash and sugar.

Stewart left a few notes for people recreating this pie, such as eating it the day of when it’s best and what to do with the extra cinnamon-swirl dough.

Get the full recipe for Martha’s Cinnamon-Swirl Apple Slab Pie here.

