No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis’ Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer

Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of!

On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!”

If De Laurentiis says this is a must for Thanksgiving, then we have to add it ASAP! Both beginner-friendly and quick-to-make, this recipe doesn’t require much to be the fluffy appetizer of your tasty dreams. For the moist, delectable treat, you need some pantry staples like all-purpose flour, sour cream, kosher salt, cornmeal, and more.

Now there may be a lot of ingredients for the filling, nut-free treat, but recreating it is so simple! You start by buttering the pan and preheating the oven, and within minutes, you’ll be baking until golden brown!

Thanksgiving has never tasted so good!

Make sure to check out Giada’s Buttermilk Cornbread recipe HERE.

Also, if you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes like we have, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner. Snag it right before the Thanksgiving feast, and now is a perfect time since it’s over 50 percent off on Amazon right now!

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner $15.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

