This Food Network Star’s Brand New Cookbook Is on a Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday

The most challenging thing about cooking for yourself at home is that you basically have to do it every. single. day. It’s easy to feel burnt out, and it’s also easy to end up making the same boring recipes over and over again, just because you feel uninspired. But that’s one of the things we love about cookbooks. A good cookbook can open up an entirely new world of flavors, and when we saw that Kardea Brown, the host of Delicious Miss Brown on Food Network, just released a new cookbook (which has already made the New York Times Best Sellers list), we knew it would be just the thing to shake us out of our boring kitchen routines.

Brown grew up in South Carolina, with her grandmother living on Wadmalaw Island. She specializes in the regional Gullah/GeeChee cuisine of the African American communities in the sea islands of South Carolina and Georgia, which fuses traditional West African flavors and spices with other classic southern foods.

Brown says of her cookbook, “Gullah people laid the foundation for Southern cooking. Before farm-to-table was a fad, it was what Gullah people did.” She says that with her cookbook, she wants “to show the world that soul food is not monolithic. It’s so much more than fried chicken and vegetables cooked in pork. It’s seasonal, fresh and delicious!”

There are more than 100 recipes in Brown’s book, including everything from blood orange salmon and sweet potato cheesecake to seafood potato salad and she-crab soup. Even better? It’s currently 10 percent off.

Brown’s book already has rave reviews, with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Amazon. Some of what reviewers are saying: “Out of all the books I’ve collected over the years this is the first one where I’ve ever read the entire introduction,” “So many great recipes that are easy to make and taste fantastic,” and “loved the beautiful photos & information included in this cookbook, and there was such a wide variety of recipes included!”

Whether you’re buying a copy for yourself, or as a holiday gift for the cook in your family, you can’t go wrong with Kardea Brown’s cookbook.

