Oprah-Approved Hexclad Cookware Just Dropped a Roasting Pan Bundle That’s Perfect for Holiday Cooking

Baking a Thanksgiving meal is an all-day affair. The aromatic mix of savory and sweet scents coming from the kitchen makes your stomach rumble long before dinnertime. But before you can enjoy your holiday feast, you have to clean the dishes first! To make things a little easier on yourself (read: use fewer dishes), one of Oprah’s favorite brands, HexClad Cookware, released a new HexClad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set. This amazing bundle will help you do everything from dressing and baking the turkey to carving it!

Oprah has been improving our kitchens for years with her recommendations ranging from the GreenPan cookware brand to HexClad Cookware. Now, the latter has a fabulous holiday roasting pan bundle that will make dinner prep and cleanup so much easier — and its 26% off right now!

HexClad’s non-toxic, non-stick set comes with an impressive hybrid roasting pan, good for roasting turkeys as well as other meats and vegetables (so yes, you can definitely continue to use after the holiday season). It’s designed to distribute heat evenly for a perfectly cooked dinner.

The bundle also comes with a unique hybrid carving and cutting board, so you don’t have to worry about messing up your counters as you slice the bird. A sharp Japanese Damascus steel carving knife and stainless-steel fork combo are included for expert slicing.

All eyes will be on you as you serve dinner this year with this awesome set. Not to mention, you won’t have to stress about finding the right pan or a sharp enough knife at the last minute. If it’s Oprah-approved, then you know it’s going to be good!

HexClad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set

Thanksgiving is no problem with this one-of-a-kind HexClad roasting pan bundle! It comes with a hybrid board with one side for cutting and one side for carving, a hybrid roasting pan, and a Japanese Damascus steel carving set. Basically, everything you need to prepare and serve the most delicious meal. You'll want to volunteer for turkey duty every year once you see how easy this HexClad set makes it.

