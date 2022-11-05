Giada De Laurentiis’ Sweet & Unique Dessert Recipe Is Perfect for a Comforting Fall Dish

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and no dinner feast is complete without a sumptuous pie — especially made by Giada De Laurentiis.

On Nov 4, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of her new dessert recipe, instantly making our mouths water at the sight of the unique dish. She uploaded it with the caption, “This Mascarpone Apple Crumble Torta is just right for fall weather. A layer on the bottom and the top of an almondy, crunchy crumble, a mascarpone cheesecake layer in the center, and fresh apples nestled right in? The result is a not-too-sweet Italian torta of sorts, somewhere in between a cake and a cheesecake and a pie, but 100% delicious. Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

For this soft and sumptuous dessert, you need quite a few ingredients for both the crust and filling, to be at its peak of delectable. For the crumble crust, you need ingredients like ground cinnamon, kosher salt, all-purpose flour, and sugar, to name a few.

As for the filling, you need many ingredients like mascarpone, cream cheese, apples, apple cider vinegar, and more. De Laurentiis recommends grabbing some sweet granny smith apples to slice and add to the dessert!

Now this dish doesn’t require much to be done to it, so don’t worry about being pressed for time! You start by preheating the oven and adding a bunch of the ingredients to a large bowl. Within minutes, you’ll be baking until golden brown.

So, who wants seconds?

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Mascarpone Apple Crumble Torta recipe HERE.

Also, if you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner (which is on sale for nearly a whopping 68 percent off right now!)

