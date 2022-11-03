Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or Costco for your meat, cheese, and tasty little bites, and you’ll have a quick and easy appetizer that guests can munch on throughout the day, freeing you up to do the real heavy lifting in the kitchen. The missing piece to make this vision a reality? You’ll need an extra-long grazing board, and luckily, Costco has one that’s shockingly affordable.

CostcoHotFinds spotted this amazing deal at Costco. BirdRock Home brand 2.5 foot long Acacia wood grazing boards are currently being sold for just $19.99. How is that even possible? We don’t know, and we don’t want to know.

You can buy the board online, too, though on Costco’s website it costs $23.99.

What if you aren’t a Costco member (though with the holidays rapidly approaching, you really should sign up for a membership)? Luckily, we found some affordable grazing board options on Amazon, too.

This 30-inch long grazing board with a sturdy handle is also made from Acacia wood, and it’s currently 24 percent off.

Courtesy of Toscana.

Toscana 30-Inch Acacia Wood Grazing Board $43.95 Buy now

If you don’t have a table long enough to feature such a big grazing board, try doing a few smaller ones instead. You can keep meat, cheese, and snacks on separate trays with this 3-pack set, which is especially useful if you have omnivores, vegetarians, gluten-free, or vegan diners eating together on the big day.

Courtesy of Home Beets.

Home Beets Acacia Wood Serving Trays 3-Pack $39.98 Buy now

With your grazing board ready, you’ll be able to make an easy but epic Thanksgiving appetizer that everyone can enjoy.

