Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Take On The Viral Negroni Sbagliato

If you have TikTok, you’ve heard the audio. A scruffy, sultry voice calls out a drink order in a British accent: “A Negroni…sbagliato…with Prosecco in it.” If you’ve been lucky enough to the see the original video, then you know this is the drink order of Emma D’Arcy, one of the stars of the new Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. They kind of started a big thing with this video, and ever since, we’ve been bombarded with both the audio and with videos of other people making and trying this Italian cocktail. But what exactly is it? Giada De Laurentiis laid it all out in a recent Instagram post, before sharing the Negroni Sbagliato recipe she uses at her restaurants.

According to a post from De Laurentiis’ blog, The Giadzy, Negroni Sbagliato can be translated to “wrong Negroni.” Apparently, it was invented by accident, when a bartender in Milan was trying to make a classic Negroni, but grabbed the wrong bottle. Instead of adding gin to Campari and vermouth, they grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine and added that instead, creating a fizzy drink with less alcohol in it than the original.

But De Laurentiis doesn’t leave things there. In the official Negroni Sbagliato recipe she shared from her restaurant, bitters are added to the concotion. Because De Laurentiis doesn’t specify, we’re assuming she means Angostura bitters, but you can play around with it. We think orange bitters would pair well with the Campari, and apple bitters would add a fun fall twist to the cocktail recipe.

The result is a decidedly bitter cocktail, much like the OG Negroni, but one with a bit of fizz, and an intriguingly subtle layering of flavors thanks to the addition of bitters.

We’d love this as a Thanksgiving cocktail, because the bitterness of a Negroni means it can be paired with rich, flavorful foods, like potato gratin topped with Gruyere, brussles sprouts with bacon, smoked turkey gray, and more. We can’t all be Emma D’Arcy, but we can at least make their signature cocktail when the occasion calls for it — dashing pink suit and winning smile optional.

