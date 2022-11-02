Aldi’s Advent Calendars Are Hitting Stores Today & These Are the Ones We Can’t Wait For

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween is over, and while Thanksgiving obsessives will roll their eyes, that means that most of us are already looking forward to the winter holidays of December. That also means that we’re in a rush to buy advent calendars for our loved ones (and ourselves) before all of the good ones are sold out. If you know where we’re coming from, then we have big news: all of Aldi’s advent calendars are back in stores as of today, and they’re offering everything from hard seltzer advent calendars to advent calendars for pets.

If you can’t imagine counting down December in any fashion other than with advent calendars, then head to Aldi today. But first, take a look at some of our favorite Aldi advent calendars, below.

We can’t imagine leaving our pets out of the celebration. Aldi’s Pure Being Advent Calendar for Dogs and Pure Being Advent Calendar for Cats, which feature 25 days of treats for your furry friends, are only $7.99, and a must-try.

Huntingon Home Advent Calendar Candles, which have a calendar on the label, come in three scents: Spice Cake, Peppermint Bark, and White Balsam & Cedar. Light it once a day, then cross off the date on the calendar.

That’s not to be confused with the Huntington Home Candle Advent Calendar, which is an advent calendar filled with 25 2.3 ounce votive candles, which sells for $39.99.

Courtesy of Yankee Candle.

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar Wreath $41.40 Buy now

As for edible advent calendars, Aldi has a few different options. They have a hot sauce advent calendar, a wine advent calendar, a beer advent calendar, a cheese advent calendar, and a hard seltzer advent calendar. We’ll take one of each, please!

Then there’s chocolate. They have a Moser Roth 8 Nights of Hanukkah sampler, which is loaded with luxury Belgian chocolates, and only costs $5.99.

There are a lot of different chocolate advent calendars to choose from, but if you’re looking for something with less sugar for the kiddos, they also have a few toy advent calendars. Look for Mattel toy advent calendars, Disney/Marvel book advent calendars, and more.

Courtesy of Igloo Books.

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022 $28.79 Buy now

And that’s not all. On November 23 they’ll be dropping a crafting advent calendar and a sock advent calendar, too.

No matter what you or your loved ones are into, there’s bound to be an affordable Aldi advent calendar waiting just for you. But act fast – these calendars are only available while supplies last, and they tend to run out.

