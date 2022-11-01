Oprah Just Included Delicious Cookies on Her List of Favorite Things & Shoppers Say They’re the ‘Best Cookies Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s better than picking up a pack of freshly-baked cookies from the local bakery? Not much, except if those cookies arrive directly to your doorstep. On her Favorite Things List 2022, Oprah included the Best Seller’s Mix from The Cravery Cookies, and this package makes for an ideal gift for a sweet tooth — and that means they can be for either a friend or for yourself!

The Cravery’s Best Seller’s Mix variety pack of cookies comes with a sampling of delicious freshly-baked cookies in the brand’s best-selling flavors: Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream and Red Velvet. And each cookie comes individually wrapped to preserve freshness.

For just under $40, you can pick up all 18 cookies to give all the best-selling flavors a try!

Image: The Cravory

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies — Best Seller's Mix $39.95 Buy now

“Not just your average chocolate chip cookies (though they have those, too!), this San Diego–based business offers fun flavors like birthday cake, red velvet, and lemon bar,” Oprah wrote on her website. “This 18-cookie pack comes with a mix of its bestsellers, which are baked to order and so soft, ensuring that the lucky recipient gets the freshest possible treats.”

And Oprah isn’t the only one who loves The Cravery. Amazon reviewers do, too! “The best cookies EVER,” one five-star reviewer titled their review. “These cookies are a favorite of ours to get whenever we’re in San Diego so we were thrilled when we found out they’re available on Amazon! … Cookies arrived perfectly intact, fresh, and moist. No broken or stale cookies! Tastes as delicious as when we’ve had them in person!”

So whether you’re treating a friend or treating yourself, everyone will be happy with The Cravery’s Best Seller’s Mix box.

