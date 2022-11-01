Oprah’s Favorite Things List Is Here & It Includes This Luxurious Popcorn Gift Box That’s Perfect for Movie Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 is officially here, and this year, Oprah is celebrating small businesses. And if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life, this mother-daughter-run company out of Alabama has mastered the art of creating the perfect popcorn. And their Oprah-approved gift set will take any movie night from just good to gourmet.

Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Movie Night Trio gift box comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the best popcorn you’ve ever eaten. You get a jar of non-GMO “Lady Finger” popcorn, which is a delicate variety of popcorn that is nearly hull-less, a rosemary, bay, and peppercorn-infused oil to drizzle over the freshly popped popcorn, and rosemary and thyme sea salt to sprinkle on top.

Image: Stone Hollow Farmstead

Stone Hollow Movie Night Trio Popcorn Gift Box $75 Buy now

“When my daughter-girls come to visit, we almost always do a movie night. And, of course, a big bowl of popcorn is a must,” Oprah writes in her description of the Stone Hollow box on her website. “This gorgeous gift box comes with high-quality kernels harvested in Alabama, rosemary-infused olive oil, and sea salt, so you can make a gourmet treat to snack on.”

Everything that comes in the Stone Hollow gift box is certified non-GMO, Kosher, and gluten-free.

So if you’re hoping to really treat your favorite movie lover with something utterly delicious that will make their movie viewing experience so much better, then the Movie Night Trio gift box from Stone Hollow is the perfect buy.

