If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween has come and gone and now it’s time to turn our attention to Thanksgiving. The dinner menu may be the most important part of Thanksgiving Day, but what will you eat in the morning to hold you over until dinner? Valerie Bertinelli’s baked pumpkin doughnuts are the perfect treat to keep your stomach from growling while you prepare the biggest meal of the year.

“It can’t be fall without some pumpkin fun!” Bertinelli’s October Instagram post reads. “My ‘Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts’ are the perfect family sweet treat for a cozy movie night!”

The recipe calls for pretty standard wet and dry ingredients (you know, flour, sugar, salt, etc) and it also calls for pumpkin puree, which Valerie made sure to note, is not the same as pumpkin pie filling. “There’s a difference,” Bertinelli said. “Pumpkin puree is only pumpkin,” whereas pumpkin pie filling has custard and spices already mixed in.

You’ll also want at least one doughnut-shaped baking pan like this one from Amazon, though Bertinelli uses three pans to bake all her doughnuts at once.

Image: Wilton

Wilton Non-Stick Donut Baking Pans $13.97 Buy now

Once all your ingredients are mixed together, you’ll fill the pans with batter and bake as you would traditional cake recipes — they’re done when a wooden toothpick comes out clean (about 15 minutes).

For extra sweetness, you can mix together a bit of cinnamon and sugar to create a coating. Brush a bit of melted butter overtop the warm donuts, then sprinkle or dip the doughnuts into the cinnamon sugar mixture to coat.

Related story Oprah Just Included Delicious Cookies on Her List of Favorite Things & Shoppers Say They're the ‘Best Cookies Ever’

The hardest part about making these doughnuts is not ruining your appetite before the turkey comes out of the oven! You can get the full recipe over on the Food Network website.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.