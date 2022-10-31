Shepherd’s pie is one of the best cold-weather dinners. This delicious comfort food originated in the British Isles in the 18th century, and it’s classically made with chopped meat and vegetables, covered in a fluffy mashed potato topping. While it’s perfectly good on its own, Alex Guarnaschelli has a unique, Americanized way to make the dish that is perfect for Thanksgiving.

The Kitchen co-host shared her turkey version of shepherd’s pie on Instagram today, complete with a few basic swaps to give it a unique flavor.

“From ‘The Kitchen’ Sweet Potato & Turkey Shepherd’s Pie,” she wrote in the caption, along with the full recipe. In the video, she described it as “such a good weeknight meal,” and we couldn’t agree more!

The Iron Chef uses sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes for this Turkey Day-themed recipe. Other ingredients include fall spices, like cinnamon and ginger, Blackstrap Molasses, and juice and zest from an orange. For the meat part, Guarnaschelli subs beef for ground dark meat turkey (which you can get now or wait and use your Thanksgiving leftovers).

Like many holiday dishes, Guarnaschelli’s Sweet Potato & Turkey Shepherd’s Pie yesterday takes a bit of time to prepare. You have to bake the sweet potatoes for an hour or longer first, then start making the meaty filling. It bakes with the filing on the bottom and a layer of sweet potatoes on top until browned in the center. The finished product is to die for, with a fluffy orange topping and savory meat-and-veggie center that will fill your home with the comforting, spicy aroma of a chilly fall evening.

“I am definitely making this. I love sweet potatoes!” one person wrote.

“Made this! Delicious!” another said.

This Thanksgiving-style shepherd’s pie is absolutely worth the extra effort. And if you love it, make two and bring them to your family’s Thanksgiving celebration this month. The sweet and savory dish will be the talk of the party!

Get Guarnaschelli’s full Sweet Potato & Turkey Shepherd’s Pie recipe here.

