Giada De Laurentiis’ New Dessert Recipe Easily Combines Surprising Fruity & Sweet Ingredients

Giada De Laurentiis just made the dessert we’ve been dying to find: one that perfectly combines fruit and sweetness in one easy-to-recreate recipe.

On Oct 29, De Laurentiis uploaded a short video of a dessert recipe we know is going to be an instant favorite in the family. She posted the video to her Instagram page @thegiadzy with the caption, “This cherry vinegar is amazing on its own, but when you cook it down with pears and cinnamon and serve a la mode? PHENOMENAL. #recipe is in the profile link!”

You don’t need many ingredients to make this divine dessert, so make sure to grab some basics like pears, aged balsamic, and vanilla gelato, to name a few. De Laurentiis specifically recommends getting Bartlett pears for this dessert, so keep your eyes peeled!

Along with not having many ingredients to buy, this gluten-free recipe takes less than 30 minutes total to prep and bake. So you start with the usual preheating and prep and then make your way to sturring the necessary ingredients until they’re melted. Within no time, you’ll be serving with mouth-watering gelato!

De Laurentiis also noted that you could store these in an air-tight container for up to three days in the fridge.

It’s about time we change things up with this decadent fruit dessert!

Check out De Laurentiis’ Balsamic Roasted Pears recipe HERE.

Also, if you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner (which is on sale for nearly a whopping 54 percent off right now!)

