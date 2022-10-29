Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved

Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!

Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”

While the number of ingredients may seem daunting at first, you can get this beginner-friendly soup done in a snap! So on your next trip to the grocery store, make sure to grab extra-virgin olive oil, Italian sausage, chicken broth, pastina (like acini di pepe), white-wine vinegar, and more.

This two-step recipe is so easy to make, even your kiddos can help you with ease (and then everyone is rewarded with an insanely comforting dish to enjoy at the end!) You start by cooking the sausage for up to 10 minutes, or until browned. Within no time, you’ll be topping it with ingredients of your choice.

Check out Stewart’s full Shortcut Italian Wedding Soup recipe HERE.

Make sure to pair that delicious soup with one of Stewart’s mouth-watering desserts to top off the night. So make sure to grab one (or seven new recipes) from her newest cookbook Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, From Simple to Stunning. Psst: It’s 14 percent off right now!

