Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfectly Light & Fun Cocktail to Drink All Halloweekend Long

Giada De Laurentiis just made our Halloween weekend, or Halloweekend, even better with this apple-based drink that’ll satisfy all of our fall needs.

On Oct 28, De Laurentiis uploaded a video of a drink we need to try ASAP for Halloweekend. She uploaded the video with the caption, “Looking for a fun drink to serve this Halloween weekend? This Apple Cider Shandy is perfect for the occasion. A light lager beer like Heineken mixed with sparkling apple cider makes for a super refreshing, effervescent light drink that still feels appropriate for the season 🎃 Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

This fall season, we’ve been going all out with the spooky decorations and Halloween funfair. Not to mention, we’ve been trying to implement pumpkins into any and every dessert we can find. However, there’s nothing quite like an apple drink or dessert to get in the mood.

This drink is as easy as it comes, and as delicious as it gets. This cocktail only requires only two ingredients, one of which being chilled lager beer like Heineken (and we think you can guess the other!)

With the ingredient portions, you can serve up to six people (and then keep the drinks coming all Halloweekend if you want to!) For this recipe, all you have to do is pour, make sure everything is chilled, and enjoy! Of course, there’s a little bit more, but you can totally handle it (even if you’re a few drinks in while celebrating!)

Check out De Laurentiis’ fall-staple drink, the Apple Cider Shandy recipe HERE.

