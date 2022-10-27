Bobby Flay’s Meatball Parm Sliders Are Perfect for Game Day & Family Gatherings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always looking for new recipes we can make when we have people over, especially if we’ve relied a little too heavily on Trader Joe’s frozen appetizers for the last few hosting gigs. We like food that’s hearty and craveable, but easy to eat when you’re busy chatting with someone or watching something on TV. So when we saw that Bobby Flay had shared his recipe for Meatball Parm Sliders from his new cookbook Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week , we realized it was just what we’ve been looking for.

As Flay said in his Instagram post, “Sometimes it’s hard to commit to a full-size meatball hero—it’s a lot of sandwich!” That’s even more true during the holidays, especially if you’re dressed up in a festive outfit (or wearing your new football jersey) and don’t want to have to prepare for a marinara explosion.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Flay says he was inspired to make these sliders when he was faced with using up leftover ground beef and bacon from making bacon cheeseburgers for dinner the night before. Pretty relatable. He decided to blend the two meats with ground pork (two meats just wasn’t enough!), then combines the mixture with aromatics like garlic and parsley, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and eggs and breadcrumbs to bind everything together.

These are shaped into little balls of deliciousness, then are fried until golden brown.

To serve, the meatballs are added to a slider bun along with a dollop of marinara, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and Parm, and placed under the broiler. In just a few minutes, you have a party appetizer your guests will rave about, though it’s honestly just as good when served as a weeknight meal. If it’s good enough for the child of a famous chef, like Sophie Flay, it’s gotta be good enough for our family, too.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: Related story Martha Stewart Shared Her Foolproof Pumpkin Bread Recipe & You'll Want To Make It Immediately

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls