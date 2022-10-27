If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ina Garten’s latest cookbook Go-To Dinners has finally hit shelves, and to celebrate, Garten is going on a virtual book tour to make sure all her readers can get in on the action. In partnership with Williams Sonoma, the Ina Garten & Friends virtual book tour will take place over four days and will feature co-hosts (and some of Garten’s favorite guests and friends) including Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Garner.

The lineup for the book tour is as followed:

Ina Garten In Conversation with Drew Barrymore

Tuesday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Ina Garten In Conversation with Jennifer Garner

Thursday, November 3 at 8 pm ET

Ina Garten In Conversation with Eric Kim

Monday, November 7 at 8 pm ET

Ina Garten In Conversation with Andy Baraghani

Tuesday, November 29 at 8 pm ET

Image: Williams Sonoma

Ina Garten's Go-To Dinners Virtual Book Tour $35-$50.90 Buy now

And when you purchase a ticket to the Ina Garten & Friends book tour, you can purchase one of two ticket packages. The $35 ticket includes the Zoom event and a copy of Garten’s Go-To Dinners cookbook whereas the $49.95 ticket includes the Zoom event, Go-To Dinners, and Ina’s Tools for Change Saputla, which benefits No Kid Hungry (30% of the spatula retail price benefits Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign).

You can also buy the cookbook itself without purchasing a ticket to the book tour at the same link above.

During Garten’s conversations with her friends in celebration of Go-To Dinners, audience members may be prompted to ask questions. You can finally ask the queen of cooking and hosting all your burning questions.

Head over to Williams Sonoma to sign up for an Ina Garten & Friends book tour spot while there are still spaces left!

