Ina Garten Uses Store-Bought Ingredients to Make This Classic Greek Appetizer

On cool fall evenings, step into Ina Garten’s sizzling kitchen. It’s never short on cuisine with intense flavor and hearty ingredients! The Barefoot Contessa’s latest recipe on Food Network is a mouth-watering take on a classic Greek appetizer, conveniently made with store-bought ingredients so you don’t have to hunt through the aisles of health food stores just to make a tasty meal for your family. (Not to mention, it’s much cheaper!)

Garten’s Spanakopitas recipe is filled with creamy goat cheese and a flaky, butter phyllo that tastes absolutely divine. The Greek recipe uses frozen chopped spinach, plain dry breadcrumbs, toasted pine nuts, frozen phyllo dough, and more.

“This is one of those really versatile dishes you can put anything you want in, or take anything out,” Garten says in the video. So feel free to mix it up however you want to fit your cravings!

Ina may be well known for using really good ingredients, but we absolutely love that this recipe uses so many store-bought ingredients. The frozen spinach, feta and phyllo sheets are all items that come prepped and ready to be mixed with the fresh ingredients to create a Greek classic without a lot of work.

While Garten says you can eat these on their own as a meal, we think they’d make the perfect holiday appetizer! You can easily prep them ahead of time and then just pop them in the oven right before guests arrive.

This yields 12 strudels, perfect for small dinner parties or a big family meal. We love how something this good is made easily with items found at your local grocery store (or maybe even in your freezer already at home!).

“Frozen spinach, boxed bread crumbs, frozen phyllo?” someone commented on the video. “Ina I love you! It can be easy but still elegant and delicious!”

Garten’s full spanakopitas recipe is available on Food Network’s website here.

