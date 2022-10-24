If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture this: It’s Monday. You didn’t have time to grocery shop over the weekend. You’re hungry, you have a sink full of dishes that need done, and you are totally un-inspired when it comes to dinner preparations. Don’t worry — Jamie Oliver’s got you covered! The famed British chef has a new cooking series, Jamie’s One Pan Wonders, full of delicious dinners and easy-to-make recipes for all skill levels. A new episode premieres tonight, just in time for your kids to ask what’s for dinner.

So how do you watch this new series? We’ve got all the deets, below!

What is Jamie’s One Pan Wonders?

Based on the recipes made in his book, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, Oliver’s new series focuses on “deliciously easy, gnarly meals cooked in just one pan, pot or dish,” according to the series’ official logline. The former Naked Chef shares his genius “tips, tricks and hacks for dishes that deliver big on flavour with minimum fuss.” Our mouths are watering already!

How many episodes of Jamie’s One Pan Wonders are there?

The mini-series conveniently premiered every Monday night on Channel 4 in the U.K., with the last episode coming out tonight. It will be focused on butternut squash with mushrooms, peppers, and chickpeas that is “absolutely delicious,” according to Oliver’s Instagram post.

“Hope you’ve enjoyed the series and are finding these recipes really helpful as I know how busy you all are,” the cookbook author wrote in the caption.

There are seven episodes total, each focusing on a flavorful, one-pan dinner (and a couple of desserts, too!).

How to watch Jamie’s One Pan Wonders?

The series premiered in the U.K. on Aug. 22 on BritBox, but if you live in the U.S., you can now watch it through Amazon Channels. You can start a 7-day trial of BritBox here and then after that, the channel will cost you $7.99 per month. You will need a Prime membership to access it so if you aren’t a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here!

You can pause it and rewind to make sure you don’t miss a single step, and pull up your favorite episodes to watch again and again until you have them memorized.

Monday night dinners aren’t so bad with a little help from a renowned chef!

