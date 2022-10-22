Giada De Laurentiis’ Delicious & Easy Italian Salad Can Be Made In Minutes With Budget-Friendly Pantry Staples

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis never lets me down. The chef and Food Network star always shares easy, delicious Italian recipes that satisfy — and now she’s sharing her spin on a classic that looks absolutely crave-worthy: Italian Tuna Salad.

Fresh off of posting about her herby cannellini bean salad — which I made and devoured two days in a row this past week — De Laurentiis is back with another luscious, lunch-worthy salad that I’m ready to add to my regular rotation. Just read the description posted on her Giadzy Instagram post: “With oil-packed tuna and creamy cannellini beans, and a variety of Italian lettuces, this salad is inspired by the flavors of Tuscany. This is a perfect lunch with a variety of textures and bright flavors!”

The combo of tuna and cannellini beans means this salad packs 15 grams of protein per serving, while the olive oil adds satisfying healthy fat. Lemon juice and capers add a briny kick, and then there’s that medley of lettuce … “textures and bright flavors” indeed! I ask you, friends: Does this look like a sad desk lunch? I think not!

Even better, your pantry and fridge probably already hold a lot of what you need to put this salad together, and while the oil-packed bluefin tuna that De Laurentiis recommends on her website is super-pricey (and, we’re guessing, amazing), we’re pretty sure regular ol’ olive oil-packed tuna will do just fine.

This dish was originally featured on episode 6 of Giada In Italy, but check out Giadzy to get the full Italian Tuna Salad recipe. And for more healthy recipes, check out De Laurentiis’ latest cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

