Martha Stewart’s Boozy Baked Cheese Appetizer Is a Thanksgiving Must-try

Thanksgiving is on its way, and while we’re busy doing recipe research, plotting the best way to cook our turkey, and dreaming up new pies, there’s one thing we don’t want to be overlooked: Thanksgiving appetizers. After all, guests will need something to munch on while the scintillating smells waft from the kitchen as the turkey roasts — especially if you’re serving cocktails before the big meal. Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a solution so elegant, guests will feel like you went out of your way to make their appetizer special, but little will they know that it only took about 10 minutes to put it together.

Martha Stewart has written not one, but two cookbooks on the art of the starter. There’s the 1984 classic Martha Stewart’s Hors D’oeuvres, and then our modern go-to, Martha Stewart’s Appetizers

. The latter includes 200 recipes and 30 cocktails, but Stewart still has more to share on her Instagram, where she posted about her faux-flambé baked Brie.

Actually, according to Stewart, you can use Brie, Camembert, or any other round, soft cheese for this recipe. For the holidays, it might be fun to ask your local cheesemonger for a recommendation.

All you need to do to make the recipe is sprinkle your round of cheese with herbs and aromatics, then a splash of vermouth. You won’t actually be flambéing the dish, but the vermouth gives the melty cheese a kiss of boozy heat that’s reminiscent of that classic technique.

Before taking the cheese out of the oven, Stewart spoons on some sour cherry jam

, then pops it back into the oven until melty and bubbling. The sweet and sour jam adds another level of flavor to the salty, creamy, and boozy flavors of the melted cheese.

Stewart suggests topping the baked cheese with toasted almonds, which adds some crunch, and then you can serve it with whatever you’d like. We’re partial to those hard crackers with dried fruit and nuts in them, but even simple water crackers or butter crackers would be delicious here — the flavorful baked cheese does a lot of the heavy lifting.

This Thanksgiving, you’ll want to have a quick appetizer ready to go, and we can’t think of one better (or easier) than Martha Stewart’s boozy baked Brie.

