Amazon Just Dropped Its Own Line of Delicious Fall Treats & the Line-up Might Be as Good as Trader Joe’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you aren’t inhaling pumpkin spice and everything nice, what are you waiting for?! We’re more than halfway through October, and fall is in full swing (it’s almost time to start holiday shopping!). That means cozy sweaters and cute booties, fires sending deliciously woodsy smoke up the chimney, leaf peeping galore, and all the sweet and savory treats to go along with our autumn activities.

To satisfy all of your seasonal cravings, Amazon’s brand, Aplenty, has introduced more than 100 new delicious products and honestly, the lineup could rival Trader Joe’s delicious fall seasonal treats. We’re talking flavors of apple, cinnamon, cheese, and, of course, the ubiquitous pumpkin spice. Available now on Amazon Fresh, and in Amazon Fresh stores over the coming weeks, you can enjoy all of your favorite snacks and treats with a seasonal twist.

We rounded up four of our favorite new Aplenty products to stock your pantry for fall. Whether you’re headed out on a hike to check out the fall foliage, cozying up on the couch for a Halloween movie night, or whipping up a special breakfast for your family, these Aplenty products will treat your taste buds to fall flavors. (Plus, don’t forget to check Aplenty for its holiday treats, coming soon, like Sparkling Citrus Punch, Chocolate Peppermint Granola, Double Chocolate Truffle Hot Chocolate, and White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn, to name a few mouth-watering delights!)

Apple Pie Granola Clusters

Courtesy of Aplenty.

This hearty granola cluster

blend of sliced almonds, seeds and crispy oat clusters mixed with warm cinnamon and sweet apples is great for breakfast, snacking, or sprinkled on Aplenty Vanilla Bean Ice Cream for a crunchy take on pie à la mode. It’s made with real apples, crispy oats, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, cashews and a blend of pumpkin pie spices.

Apple Pie Granola Clusters $4.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Caramel Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

Courtesy of Aplenty.

Pumpkin spice meets sweet, buttery caramel in a crunchy-cozy snack

perfect for the season. Whole grain, air-popped corn is caramelized the old-fashioned way in copper kettles for a highly flavorful experience that combines pumpkin spice with sweet, buttery caramel.

Aplenty Caramel Pumpkin Spice Popcorn $7.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cinnamon Bun Pancake Mix

Courtesy of Aplenty.

Hotcakes meet warm cinnamon buns in this pancake mix

for the ultimate brunch treat. A blend of real cinnamon and ooey-gooey cinnamon chips infuses every bite with a sweet cinnamon flavor.

Related story Michael’s Just Dropped Their 2022 Holiday Decor Collection & Tons of Pieces Are Already 60% Off

Aplenty Cinnamon Bun Pancake and Waffle Mix $5.09 on Amazon.com Buy now

Truffle Cheese Crisps

Courtesy of Aplenty.

These oven-baked crisps

deliver the rich taste of 100% real Italian aged cheese and savory truffle with every cracker-like crunch. Enjoy straight out of the bag or add a handful to soups and salads.

Aplenty Truffle Cheese Crisps $3.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: