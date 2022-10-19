Jamie Oliver’s Cinnamon Buns Have a Fall Twist That’ll Make Your House Smell Like an Apple Orchard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cinnamon buns are perfect as is. The gooey bread, sticky glaze, and strong cinnamon-sugar flavor with each bite — it’s simply divine. While we could go for the classic recipe any time, Jamie Oliver has a new version with a fall twist, and we need to try it.

Oliver posted a picture of these amazing cinnamon buns to Instagram today, along with people pulling apart the doughy goodness. You’ll be transported to an apple orchard when baking these “crispy, gnarly, caramelly toffee apple buns,” according to Oliver, who wrote that these will “give you all the autumnal feels.”

The full Toffee Apple Buns recipe is published in the ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders book by Oliver and on his website. These “soft and sticky” buns require a handful of ingredients that most already have in their pantry, plus dried apple slices, regular apples, and cinnamon of course. The recipe (deemed “not too tricky” by Oliver) requires you to make and knead the dough first, then spread the apple cinnamon mixture. Next, you’ll roll the dough into 12 pieces and swirl into a cinnamon bun shape, fitting each one into a pan and baking.

Jamie Oliver’s Toffee Apple Buns Jamie Oliver

With each bite, you’ll be rewarded with the fantastic combination of apple crumble and cinnamon bread that honestly works as a breakfast or a dessert — or maybe even a breakfast-for-dinner situation? Basically, you’ll want to eat it at all hours of the day because its seriously that good.

Serve with coffee, fruit, breakfast meat, or all on its own. Enjoy while dreaming of autumn leaves and apple cider and all the joys that fall brings. It’s a sweet way to celebrate the season!

Get Oliver's full Toffee Apple Buns recipe online here.

