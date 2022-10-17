If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pumpkin-shaped cookware gives us life, especially the famous Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte. It’s orange, beautiful, and perfectly autumn. The only problem is, the $368 price tag for the regular size makes us a little hesitant — we have to be able to afford the food to cook in the pot, too! They do make a Mini Pumpkin Cocotte for individual portions for just $34, but if you are looking for something truly affordable, head to Aldi. They are selling festive Le Creuset lookalikes now, starting at just under $10! These will undoubtedly sell out fast, so you’ll want to head to your nearest Aldi ASAP.

Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds shared pictures of the mini and regular-size Crofton pumpkin casserole dishes at Aldi today. The mini ones come in a two-pack, complete with two 0.4-quart-sized dishes in a high-fired ceramic, for $9.99. These come in orange with a bronze stem or white with a gold stem and are the most adorable soup container you’ve ever seen!

Aldi also sells a large, 2-quart dish in the same colors for just $14.99. They are so cute, you can set it out as a fall decoration when you aren’t using it to make dinner!

Instagram user @ohheyaldi also shared photos of these Le Creuset dupes, made with tiny handles for serving or holding as you spoon hot, fresh soup in your mouth. It offers the perfect autumn aesthetic for a fraction of the price!

If you can’t make it to Aldi today, you can also order the mini and large pumpkin pots for delivery on Instacart. It’s such a festive and fun way to get your holiday baking done!

Crofton Orange/Bronze 2Qt Pumpkin, Aldi – $14.99

This adorable orange-and-bronze pumpkin pot from Aldi is designed in the shape of a pumpkin that is perfect for your next fall cooking session. Casseroles and stews (and even cider!) taste better in a pumpkin shape.

2Qt Pumpkin $14.99 Buy now

Crofton 2pk Orange Pumpkin 0.4Qt, Aldi – $9.99

For less than $10, you can get two individual-sized mini pumpkins, made with a scratchproof glaze. These are perfect for enjoying a hot meal with your date on a cool fall night.

Aldi Pumpkin Casserole Dish, Mini 2-pack $9.99 Buy now

Pumpkin Cocotte, Le Creuset – $368

Prefer to stick to the original? This best-selling Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte holds four quarts and is made with enameled cast iron that is lightweight and safe in cooktops and ovens up to 500°F. It comes in orange, white, and light blue.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte $368 Buy now

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte, Le Creuset – $34

Made with premium stoneware with a scratch-resistant, nonporous glaze, the Mini Pumpkin Cocotte is only $34. It holds 10 fl. Oz. and can hold cobblers, pot pies, fall treats, and/or prepping ingredients. It’s the pumpkin pie-making companion you didn’t know you needed!

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte $34 Buy now

