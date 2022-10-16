Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Get Your Daily Dose of Pumpkin This Fall With Giada De Laurentiis’ Surprising & Ultra-Creamy Pasta Dish

Delilah Gray
giada de laurentiis
Penske Media. Design: SheKnows. Penske Media. Design: SheKnows.

Giada De Laurentiis just made all of our pumpkin-obsessed dreams come true this fall, and with a pasta recipe no less!

On Oct 14, De Laurentiis uploaded a mouth-watering, stomach-grumbling photo of a new pasta recipe we need to try this fall. She posted it to her page @thegiadzy with the caption, “Give carbonara a Fall twist with this Pumpkin Carbonara recipe! 🎃 Pureed pumpkin & nutmeg make this pasta a comforting, creamy delight. Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

You read that right: pumpkin pasta. We didn’t know it was a thing, and now we can’t get it out of our heads.

This beginner-friendly recipe takes less than 30 minutes to prep and bake, so make sure to get everything prepared. You need quite a few ingredients like pumpkin puree, nutmeg, olive oil, cloves, kosher salt, black pepper, and long pasta, to name a few. De Laurentiis recommends a pasta like Spaghetti Chittara, Linguine, or Vermicelli Lunghi.

Now for this fall-themed pasta, you can start by boiling a pot of salted water, and within minutes, you’ll be stirring the pasta gently, alonf with topping it off with anything you desire!

What are you waiting for? Fall isn’t going to last forever (and neither will this pasta because we’re ready to eat it all!)

Check out De Laurentiis’ Pumpkin Carbonara recipe HERE.

Also, if you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner (which is on sale for over 50 percent odd right now!)

