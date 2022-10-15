Martha Stewart Finally Created a Recipe For the Viral Negroni Sbagliato Drink & We’re Making This Light Drink a Staple

If you’ve been on TikTok the past week, chances are you’ve seen the viral (and rather iconic) clip between House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke talking about their drink of choice. If you have no idea what we’re talking about, Cooke asked D’Arcy “What’s your drink of choice?” to which D’Arcy answered, “A Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it.” And to quote Cooke, that drink choice really is “stunning.” And thanks to Martha Stewart, we can have a super-easy recreation of D’Arcy’s drink of choice.

On Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a photo of the vibrant drink with the caption, “If you haven’t tried it already, take this as your sign to jump on the viral drink trend featuring the Negroni Sbagliato. And lucky for you, we’ve got the recipe to help you master the fizzy cocktail. This four-ingredient pitcher drink is based on the famed Italian aperitif but calls for prosecco instead of gin, so while it still whets the appetite, it won’t go right to your head. It’s the perfect lighter beverage to have with appetizers and before a big feast. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @vangsterama.”

Now to get a D’Arcy-approved drink, you need quite a few ingredients like prosecco brut, rosemary sprigs, lemon juice, red aperitivo, and sweet vermouth. Stewart recommends Campari or Aperol for the red aperitivo, and Carpano Antica for the vermouth.

The two-step recipe is so easy to follow; you start by gathering your ingredients and combining them. Within no time, you’ll be garnishing it to your preferences, and this recipe can serve up to a dozen people, so make sure to add a lot!

Check out Stewart’s full Negroni Sbagliato recipe HERE.

Make sure to pair that delicious cocktail with one of Stewart’s mouth-watering desserts from her cookbook Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, From Simple to Stunning . Related story The Secret Behind Martha Stewart's Creamy Tomato Soup Isn't Cream

Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book $14.79, originally $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.