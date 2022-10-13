Ina Garten Just Shared a Cozy One-pot Chicken Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It’s Surprisingly Easy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is here. Even in parts of the country where it felt like fall might never arrive, the temps are finally starting to dip, and that means we’ve got our Dutch ovens out of the cupboard, proudly displayed on the stove where they’ll remain throughout the cold season. We love a good one-pot recipe, and not just because they’re great time savers. There’s also just something so homey and cozy about cooking dinner in one big pot, and Ina Garten might just be the best at putting elegant spins on those one-pot classics. Garten just shared a recipe from her upcoming cookbook Go-To Dinners

, and it’s exactly the type of meal we want to cook and eat all season long.

Garten’s chicken in a pot with orzo

is a brothy dish of orzo, chicken, and vegetables, but Garten’s method and seasoning choices make it both easier and more delicious than similar recipes we’ve tried in the past.

For one thing, Garten uses a whole chicken in the dish. Not only are whole chickens often less expensive per pound than parts (something that’s more imporant than ever during our current inflation crisis), the seared, braised chicken adds tons of flavor to the final dish and broth.

As for the broth, it’s enhanced with sauteed carrots, leeks, fennel, and celery, but Garten’s real magic shines when she calls for saffron to be added to the dish. The saffron gives the broth a deep golden yellow color and an unmistakable fragrance. Even though the whole meal is mostly a hands-off affair, with everything baking in the oven after being seared and sauteed, it tastes refined and special.

Oh, and if you’ve been unimpressed by bland orzo in the past, just wait until you try the pasta in Garten’s recipe after it’s soaked up all of that savory, saffron-spiced, chicken broth. You’ll be scooping it straight from the pan and into your mouth before you even remember to let everyone know dinner is ready.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:

