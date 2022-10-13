Thanksgiving Has Arrived at Trader Joe’s and These Are the Products We’re Most Excited To Try

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we love about Fall, it’s shopping. Uh…we mean “gathering with family.” But in order to plan the perfect family gathering, you do have to hit up the grocery store, and there’s no better place to find seasonal treats than Trader Joe’s. The store started releasing fall items all the way back in August, but something exciting has been happening ever since: more and more fall items have been added to Trader Joe’s shelves. Now, we’re starting to get serious Thanksgiving vibes from the newest products, and there are a lot of them get excited about.

We took a look at the Trader Joe’s website and social media to see what Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving items were in stock, and the list is long and delicious. Take a look at some of our favorites below, and don’t forget to check your local Trader Joe’s to see what they’ve got in your neck of the woods.

Maple Walnut Biscotti ($3.99)

These crunchy, buttery maple biscotti are dotted with walnuts and are drizzled with white icing.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins ($4.99)

Move over, Costco — Trader Joe’s gluten-free pumpkin streusel muffins are also a great value, and you can buy just four at a time. Related story The Secret Behind Martha Stewart's Creamy Tomato Soup Isn't Cream

Autumn Vegetable & White Bean Gratin ($5.99)

A creamy gratin loaded with white beans, roasted vegetables like cauliflower and butternut squash, blanketed in a creamy cheddar sauce…count us in. This is likely meant to be a side dish, but it would be a delicous vegetarian entree, too.

Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes ($3.99)

Not only are these gooey pumpkin sticky toffee cakes a delight to eat on their own, but they’re also apparently amazing as a mix-in to Trader Joe’s Salted Maple Ice Cream.

Salted Maple Ice Cream ($3.49)

This rich and creamy salted maple ice cream is surprisingly affordable considering that it’s made with premium ingredients, and it sounds like just the thing to pair with pies on the Thanksgiving table.

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites ($3.99)

Crispy on the outside, cheesy inside, filled with the flavors of Gouda cheese, butternut squash, and savory holiday spices, these mac and cheese bites are the perfect hands-off holiday appetizer.

Cornbread Stuffing ($5.99)

If you really hate doing dishes on Thanksgiving, and plan on having a small event, then you can’t go wrong with this heat and serve cornbread stuffing.

That’s just a sampling of what the store has to offer. These are some other Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving items you might find at a store near you: Everything but the Leftovers Seasoning , Autumnal Pie Chocolate Truffles, Gobbler Quesadilla, Roasted Turkey & Sweet Potato Burrito, Harvest Apple Salad Mix, Turkey and Stuffing en Croute, Green Bean Casserole Bites, Corbread Stuffing Mix, Holiday Vegetable Hash, Chocolatissimo Harvest Collection , Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants, Pumpkin Butter, and Maple Streusel Bread. Phew! You might want to clear some space in the pantry and freezer before you go shopping.

