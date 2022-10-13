Valerie Bertinelli’s No-Bake Dessert Bars Are Chocolately, Decadent & Perfect for Holiday Parties

Although you can go to any grocery store or pharmacy right now and pick up a bag of mini candy bars, there’s something a bit more special about snacking on a treat made right in your own kitchen. And Valerie Bertinelli has just the recipe to satisfy your Halloween candy-loving sweet tooth: No-Bake Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Pretzel Bars.

“October is officially the start of sweet tooth season, so here are my ‘No-Bake Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Pretzel Bars!'” Bertinelli wrote in an October 10 Instagram post. “These sweet, salty, and nutty dessert bars come together quickly and are perfect for a last-minute party or family movie night!”

To make Bertinelli’s no-bake dessert bars you’ll need unsalted butter, graham cracker crumbs, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract, creamy peanut butter, chocolate chips, and pretzel sticks — oh, and only about 25 minutes of free time, meaning they’re perfect for a last-minute party snack.

You’ll begin by lining your baking pan with foil so that the bars can easily be removed when they’re ready. This means there will also be a lot less mess for you to clean up at the end as well. Win-win.

Next, you’ll make the graham cracker crust followed by the filling. This recipe really couldn’t be any easier!

After the crust and filling are done, all that is left is to arrange the pretzel sticks on top of the chocolate and pop the pan into the refrigerator to chill for about an hour and a half. Related story Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It's Actually Simple to Make

Finally, you’re ready to cut into squares and serve.

And because this recipe is so basic, you can add more toppings to suit your taste. These no-bake bars would pair perfectly with almonds or cashews, or you could break up Reese’s cups to add to the mixture (or sprinkle Reese’s Pieces on top!).

This recipe is so much better than store-bought Halloween candy — and the fact that it hits both your salty and sweet craving is just pure witchcraft!

