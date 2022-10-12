8 $30 & Under Kitchen Essentials You Can Still Get on the Last Day of the Prime Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever tried replacing stuff in your kitchen, then you were likely in for a rude awakening when you realized just how expensive those kitchen essentials can really be. That’s why we always try to shop for kitchen items when they’re on sale — you can save on products you truly need. Today is the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and there are still dozens of kitchen essentials on sale. From pot holders to sheet pans, coffee makers to slim lunchbox ice packs, these Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on kitchen essentials make signing up for Amazon Prime totally worth it. Check out some of our favorite kitchen items on sale at Amazon below.

KRUPS Drip Coffee Maker

Courtesy of KRUPS.

If you only have a few cups of coffee a day but still prefer to brew your java at home rather than shelling out big bucks to a coffeeshop, then you’ll want to check out this best-selling compact coffee maker from KRUPS

. It makes five cups of coffee, has thousands of 5-star ratings, and is 38 percent off on the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

KRUPS Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee Maker $24.63 on Amazon.com Buy now

Circulon Nonstick Cookie Sheets

Courtesy of Circulon.

If you love to bake cookies, chances are you prefer using non-stick baking sheets. But those dark-colored non-stick pans can make your cookies burn on the bottom before they have a chance to cook all the way through. Perhaps the solution is this affordable two-pack of Circulon non-stick cookie sheets

, which have a light color and are made with heavy guage steel for even cooking. The set is currently 32 percent off.

Circulon Nonstick Cookie Sheets 2-Pack $17.09 on Amazon.com Buy now

KitchenAid Asteroid Mini Oven Mitt

Courtesy of KitchenAid.

It’s easy to know when it’s time to replace your oven mitts. Usually it’s because they’ve become so burnt and greasy that they’re too gross looking to use anymore, or they’ve thinned out from use or developed holes that make grabbing a hot pan out of the oven a danger. These KitchenAid mini oven mitts

are durable enough to last, and you can get them for 39 percent off during the Prime Early Access Sale.

KitchenAid Asteroid Mini Oven Mitt $13.93 on Amazon.com Buy now

Mercer Culinary Bread Knife

Courtesy of Mercer Culinary.

Good knives usually aren’t cheap, but thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, this Mercer Culinary bread knife

is affordable. For 39 percent off, you’ll have a knife that will finally let your loaves of bread live a peaceful existence, rather than getting squished into oblivion every time you slice off a piece of bread.

Mercer Culinary Bread Knife $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

Courtesy of Hamilton Beach.

Having an electric hand mixer

can make a big difference in the kitchen, especially if you love to bake. You don’t always need a heavy stand mixer to do the job — from whipping cream to making frosting, mixing up cakes to making smooth mashed potatoes, this on-sale hand-mixer does it all.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer $18.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fit & Fresh Cool Slim Reusable Ice Packs

Courtesy of Fit & Fresh.

Unlike the chunky bricks you might have grown up with, these slim ice packs will actually fit in lunch boxes and bags while still leaving plenty of room for food and snacks. Pick up this 4-pack

while it’s on sale.

Fit & Fresh Cool Slim Reusable Ice Packs $7.83 on Amazon.com Buy now

KRUPS Silent Vortex Electric Grinder

Courtesy of KRUPS.

Spice and coffee grinders can get expensive, but this KRUPS model

is 44 percent off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, bringing the price under $25 — it’s usually more than $40.

KRUPS Silent Vortex Electric Grinder $24.63 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bella Egg Cooker

Courtesy of Bella.

If you eat a lot of eggs, then this rapid countertop egg cooker

is one item your kitchen shouldn’t be without. You can make up to seven hard-boiled eggs or two poached eggs at a time, it takes up minimal counter space, and it’s currently 25 percent off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Bella Rapid Egg Cooker $11.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

