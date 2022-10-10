CharSPOOKerie Boards Are The Latest Viral Food Trend & Perfect For a Halloween Movie Night

It was a dark and stormy October night. The lights were dimmed and a spooky movie was playing on the TV — but there was still one thing missing. The snacks! Popcorn and candy are always a good idea, but now that it’s almost Halloween, you deserve some eerie fun. That’s why we are obsessed with CharSPOOKerie boards right now! A trendy twist on charcuterie boards, these combine creepy candy, scary sweets, and even an adorable pumpkin or skeleton decoration. It’s perfect for your next Halloween movie marathon.

Many people have posted about this viral trend, but Instagram user @erinperry’s board really stands out for its spookiness. She uses a black coffin-shaped board to display her snacks, which makes it next-level creepy. Next, she added crackers, strawberries, cheese and more, complete with a skull decoration and bony skeleton hands.

“It’s a CHAR-SPOOKERIE!” she wrote. “My DIY charcuterie coffin is finally complete! The perfect appetizer for my Buffy the Vampire Slayer Marathons & rainy day Twilight viewings.”

Her board is so cute, it would make the perfect centerpiece for your Halloween party!

Instagram user @traderjoesobsessed also posted pictures of a CharSPOOKerie to Instagram recently, with ingredients available at Trader Joes.

"Happy SPOOKY 👻 Season!! Here's a fun Halloween dessert board idea you can grab now at Trader Joe's and make at your festive BOO party 🎉 🎃," they wrote.

This one is made with tons of sweets, like Frooze Balls, Pumpkin Spice Cookies, Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels, Spooky Cats and Bats Sour Gummy Candies, and Cinnamon Schoolbook Cookies (which she uses to spell out “Spooky”) among many others. They group like items together, then top it with Halloween décor to give it an even spookier edge.

Of course, you can also take this trend to a savory, appetizer level by creating a Halloween grazing board, complete with cheese dip, salami, crackers, apple slices, figs, and a couple of your favorite pieces of candy for good measure. This could make fun dinners for the kiddos this October, too!

You don’t need fall-themed foods (although they are a plus!). With just your favorite sweet and/or savory snacks, some fake skeleton decorations, and a little creativity, you can have an awesome charSPOOKerie board in no time!

Once your board is compiled, take a picture of it for Instagram first, then enjoy! It’s the perfect complement to your Practical Magic or Friday The 13thmovie night this Halloween.

