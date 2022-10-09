Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Savory’ & ‘Light’ Salad Recipe Uses This Shocking Ingredient to Take It ‘To the Next Level’

We try to meal plan and meal prep, but sometimes the weekday is just too busy to prep for. We’ve all been there: take the kids to school, go to work, go home, and get everyone and everything together. It’s a miracle we even have time to go to the bathroom. So for those hectic days, Giada De Laurentiis has a meal that’ll not only be quick to make but will keep us happy and full.

On Oct 2, De Laurentiis shared a photo of her unique, new salad recipe with the caption, “We love this Crispy Parmesan Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad because it feels so savory and fun, but it’s actually very light. The star is the Parmesan-crusted broccoli & cauliflower- they’re so crispy, and golden-brown & really take this simple salad to the next level! Grab the #recipe in the profile link!”

For this beginner-friendly recipe, you don’t need much time to prep and create. So make sure to grab your ingredients ahead of time like broccoli florets, cauliflower florets, olive oil, spinach, lemon, and more.

The hearty and savory vegetarian salad is so easy to recreate! You start by placing the broccoli and cauliflower in a large bowl, and within no time, you’ll be adding whatever you wish to the top before tossing and serving.

Who wants seconds?

Also, if you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner (which is on sale for over 50 percent odd right now!)

