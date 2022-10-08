Giada De Laurentiis’ New Fall Cookie Gives All the Pumpkin Spice You’ll Need This Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis is just as ready for everything fall as we are! She’s already putting out the ultimate fall recipes, one of which is an ode to pumpkin spice lovers everywhere. We know; we were just as intrigued as well.

On Oct 3, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of her new cookie recipe with the caption, “Roccoco cookies are classically very hard and crunchy, but this take is a bit more delicate with a light chew & lots of warm pumpkin spice flavors. The lovely aroma of spices & almond will fill your house while these cookies bake in the oven! Grab the #recipe in the profile link.”

The coffee? The cookies? We know exactly what we’re doing tomorrow morning, because wow that looks so appetizing. Now this recipe takes around thirty minutes to make from starting prep to finishing up the baking. So make sure to grab ingredients like cinnamon, nutmeg, mild honey, all purpose flour, and almond flour, to name a few.

Now, this recipe doesn’t require much to do, so start by combining the butter and sugar in a standing mixer. Soon, you’ll be cooling them off for around 10 minutes before you munch on all of them with your family.

Could this be a new fall tradition? We think so.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Roccoco Cookies recipe HERE. Related story Giada De Laurentiis Calls Her Go-to Dip an 'Italian Hummus' & It Comes Together in Just Seconds

Also, if you’ve been craving more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, make sure to grab her beloved cookbook on Amazon called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner (which is on sale for over 50 percent odd right now!)

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner

