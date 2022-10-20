Internet-Famous Caraway Cookware Just Launched a New Storage Collection & It’s as Chic as It Is Functional

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love Caraway cookware for its nonstick ceramic finish that’s free from toxic chemicals like polytetrafluoroethylene (say that five times fast) — not to mention it’s pretty to look at, too. So when Caraway dropped a line of food storage containers to match its gorgeous cookware, we couldn’t click “add to cart” fast enough. The Caraway Food Storage Set is “the neatest, cleanest, and best-looking approach to storing food,” and it’s about to kick your stained and greasy Tupperware to the curb.

“Give your leftovers another life with beautifully designed non-toxic ceramic-coated glass containers,” Caraway’s description reads. “From neatly storing inside your cabinet or fridge all the way to your picnic basket, these containers are as functional outside the home as they are inside. The future of clean and organized food storage is here.”

The storage sets come in six gorgeous muted colors — perracotta, mist, sage, gray, cream, and navy — to match your existing Caraway cookware. One of the best features? These storage sets are microwave-safe, oven-safe and freezer-safe.

Our senior food and lifestyle editor, Kenzie Mastroe, actually tested these out before they launched and she couldn’t say enough good things about them. “The quality is exactly what you’d expect from Caraway,” Mastroe shared with us. “I absolutely love the versatility of these storage containers and the fact that you can heat leftovers up right in the oven without dirtying a second dish is a game changer. I am all for fewer dishes to clean.”

You can also take these glass storage containers with you on the go. The inserts that come with the set are perfect for salad dressings or sides, and the reusable band that comes with the set ensures your food stays safely secured inside while in your bag or lunch box.

Head over to Caraway to grab yourself a Food Storage Set to keep your leftovers fresher for longer and, as always, as healthy as possible.

