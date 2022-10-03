Pizza for breakfast is a time-honored tradition, often devoured cold from the fridge before you even sit down. But breakfast pizza is something else entirely. This is a gooey, cheesy delight made in the morning and served with coffee and a side of fruit (AKA, a delicious meal rather than last night’s leftovers). A TikTok has gone viral for an easy breakfast pizza recipe that you can make for $5 or less — and it requires an Aldi run!

TikTok user @oddlymykale shared a recipe for breakfast pizza yesterday, and which seems impossibly easy to make.

“Did you know you can make breakfast pizza for up to 4 for $5 dollars?” they captioned it.

The main ingredient is Mama Cozzi’s Pizza dough! The TikToker lists it as $1.99 for a bag of ready-to-bake dough, but this varies per location (I found it in Texas this weekend for $.99!). This pizza dough is my favorite. It comes refrigerated and ready to roll out and bake, creating a soft, fluffy crust that is so easy to make.

Next, roll it out. “This dough is dope,” @oddlymykale said in the video, adding that they “don’t have a roller, but I gotta bowl” as they spread it out. They then proceeded to make stuffed crust by rolling cheese along the perimeter of the dough, which is optional.

Then, @oddlymykale adds a variety of other toppings found in most home kitchens, including eggs for $1.29 and cheese for $2. You can add other ingredients as well, like sausage and gravy, avocado and salsa, chicken and gravy, peppers and turkey bacon, chocolate chips and strawberries, hash browns and sriracha, and any other breakfast-ish topping you can think of. Bonus points for using whatever you can find in your pantry or fridge, which makes the meal even cheaper.

After baking, she added a butter-and-garlic powder mixture to the crust to give it extra flavor (but please, if you’re going with sweet toppings, skip this step. It’s hot, sizzling, and oh-so-good!

This breakfast pizza can then be frozen and reheated throughout the week or prepared and baked during your next family get-together (Sunday brunch, anyone?). It’s a fun, inexpensive twist on breakfast that you’ll love.

