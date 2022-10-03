Wayfair Is Having an Unbelievable Sale on Cookware Sets Including Martha Stewart, Green Pan & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is anyone else feeling an intense need to nest? As the temperature dips and the leaves start changing colors, it’s natural to start to cozy ourselves inside our homes. It’s a time for stocking up for the winter months ahead, and just like squirrels collect their nuts and bears ready their caves for hibernation, we humans have our own seasonal rituals, even in this modern age, and cooking is usually one of them. And Wayfair’s amazing cookware sale, with up to 70% off top brands like GreenPan, Martha Stewart, and Gotham Steel, is here to help us with our autumnal food traditions.

Wayfair is always a great place to shop for anything home related at great prices, and this cookware sale will not disappoint. We selected three of our favorite options from this pots, pans, and skillet sets now on sale. Check out these fun and functional choices to add to your kitchen arsenal,

GreenPan Padova 10 Piece Hard Anodized Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set

Courtesy of GreenPan.

Inspired by vintage designs, drool-worthy his cookware set from the Padova collection has a candy blue, scratch-resistant finish. But don’t let its pretty look fool you; each piece is constructed with hard-anodized aluminum for extra durability and scratch resistance. Inside, each piece features a Thermolon™ healthy ceramic nonstick coating, which is reinforced with diamonds to make it ultra-durable and heat-responsive for even heat distribution and the best cooking performance. The set includes one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans / skillets, one saute pan, and four tempered glass lids. The oven-safe stainless steel handles are matte-finished for easy gripping.



Martha Stewart 14 Piece Non-stick Cookware Combo Set

Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: If it’s good enough for Martha, it’s good enough for us. The queen of all things kitchen, this cookware set from the Martha Stewart collection includes 14 pieces to serve all your meal prep needs. The two saucepans, two frying pans/skillets, one saute pan, and one Dutch oven all have gorgeous gold handles that make them both fun and functional. Four glass lids let you see as you’re cooking, and the included cooking utensils let you whip up anything your palette desires. Of course, the set is oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, metal-utensil sage, non-stick, and stackable. Because Martha.

Gotham Steel 12 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set

Courtesy of Wayfair.

There’s nonstick and then there’s Gotham Steel nonstick. The brand’s revolutionary Ti-Cerama coating combines super strong titanium fused with super slick ceramic for the perfect balance of nonstick and durability. So sexy! Everything just slides right off the pan — no need for oil or butter — and it feels like you’re cooking on air. Suitable for electric, gas, and induction stovetops, this set is also dishwasher safe, scratch resistant and metal utensil safe. The set includes five glass lids, one stock pot, two saucepans, three frying pans/skillets, and one steamer basket/insert.

