Martha Stewart Is Upping the Ante for Fall Desserts With This Gorgeous & Airy Cake

It’s clear Martha Stewart is as ready for everything about the fall season as we are! This light, decadent cake is exactly what we need to get into the autumn spirit. On Sept 30, Stewart uploaded a pic of the delicious cake with the caption, “Give your desserts the fall treatment. When you layer an airy chiffon cake with lightly sweetened whipped cream, a few tumbles of fresh seasonal fruit are all it takes to create a dessert fit for a Roman banquet. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @lennartweibull.”

This cake recipe is the perfect weekend snack for the family or a holiday cake to bring to a party. But to create this delicious treat, you need a bunch of ingredients for both the Cake and Fruit and Whipped Cream Layers.

For the cake, make sure to grab ingredients like kosher salt, milk, lemon zest, vanilla bean, tartar, and more. Now for the layers, you need blackberries, vanilla, and seasonal fruit, to name a few. Stewart recommends fruit like Seckel pears, figs, plums, and Concord grapes.

Now, this cake requires a few more steps than most of Stewart’s other dishes, but don’t worry. You start by preheating and buttering the pans, then do quite a few steps, like combining a bunch of ingredients. Soon, you’ll be ending it by drizzling the coulis. It’s that easy!

Check out Stewart’s full Naked-Fruit Chiffon Cake recipe HERE.

For more delicious, Stewart-made desserts, make sure to grab her bestselling cookbook called Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, From Simple to Stunning , which is on Amazon for over 49 percent off for a limited time. (This is actually where her chiffon cake recipe came from, so you know this cookbook is a must-have!)

