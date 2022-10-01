Martha Stewart’s Cheesy Scones Recipe Is Exactly What We Need for a Quick & Savory Weekday Breakfast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to quick meals, we love anything creamy, cheesy, and mouth-wateringly good. And Martha Stewart‘s new scones recipe is exactly what we need to kick off the busy holiday season ahead!

On Sept 30, Stewart uploaded a photo of her new breakfast dish with the caption, “Here’s your baking project for the weekend! These creamy, cheesy scones pair well with butter when they’re fresh out of the oven. They also make a great vehicle for your favorite egg sandwich. Scallions and dill go into the dough and add a decorative touch to the tops. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @yukisugiura.photo.”

Initially featured in Martha Stewart Living in April 2019, this recipe takes less than an hour to make, from prep to baking. Now, if your stomachs are rumbling as much as ours and you can’t wait any longer, then you need to know which ingredients to snag. For the scones, you need ingredients like unbleached all-purpose flour, cheddar, kosher salt, scallions, dill sprigs, and more.

The three-step breakfast recipe starts with you preheating the oven to 425 degrees and lining the baking sheet, and within minutes, you’ll be brushing the tops with dill, cream, scallions, and whatever else you wish.

Get Stewart’s Herb-Cheddar Scones recipe HERE.

