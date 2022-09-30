Costco Is Selling the Cutest Disney Dinnerware & the Set Makes a Great Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We usually head to Costco for grocery shopping. There’s the rush to the bakery section to load up on pumpkin pies and other seasonal treats, and then we usually look at the frozen section and paper goods, too. But Costco always has something else to catch our eye (and fill our carts), from furniture to clothing. That’s why it’s also one of our favorite places to shop for holiday gifts. You can often find unique and exclusive items at Costco, and the latest product that’s caught our attention is perfect for Disney fans.

Instagram user CostContessa shared a video of the 16-Piece Disney Corelle Dinnerware Sets that are back at Costco, for the low price of just $55. Each set comes with four large dinner plates, four medium lunch plates, four small appetizer plates, and four bowls. They’re made of Vitrelle extra strength glass, so they’re extra durable.

The 16-piece set is a Costco exclusive, and it’s not available on the store’s website, so you’ll want to get a Costco membership and head to the store to check it out.

But if you’re not a Costco member, we also found parts of the set online, in the same “True Original” Mickey design. Amazon has a 12-piece Mickey Dinnerware set for $80, and an 8-Piece set for $44.99.

If you’re more of a Kohl’s person, then good news: Kohl’s is selling the four-piece appetizer plate set for $34.99, and you can get an extra 20% off when you use the code FAMILY20 at checkout.

Whether you’re buying a set for the ultimate Disney fan in the family…or if that ultimate Disney fan is, in fact, yourself, these adorable Mickey dinnerware sets from Corelle can’t be missed. Related story Jamie Oliver's 5-Ingredient Super Green Spaghetti Tastes as Good as It Looks

