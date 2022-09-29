TikTok Is Losing It Over Sam’s Club’s New Croissant-inspired Bread

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever the world feels too crazy, when we’ve been too busy to do anything fun and relaxing, or to make any of our favorite meals and treats, there’s one place we always head for comfort: the grocery store bakery section. Did you think we were going to say vacation? Not everyone has the luxury, so we like to find our daily joy wherever we can. The bakery section often has the answer, in the form of Lofthouse cookies, celebratory cakes, and crusty loaves of bread. After all, it’s hard to go to bed angry after a helping pumpkin pie for dessert, especially when you didn’t have to do the dishes! We often wax poetic about the Costco bakery section, which truly is a don’t-miss. But you shouldn’t sleep on the Sam’s Club bakery section either. In fact, TikTok is totally drooling over a new item from the Sam’s Club bakery. It sounds like the perfect way to ensure that every morning starts with a smile. The item in question? Sam’s Club croissant loaf.

If you love croissants (and really, who doesn’t?) then you’re bound to love this flaky, buttery loaf of bread from the Sam’s Club bakery section. The TikToker in question at first thought it was from Costco, but later updated their video to say it’s from Sam’s Club. We think that’s just one more reason to sign up for a Sam’s Club membership!

Each loaf can be sliced and eaten as is, or toasted and slathered with butter. But we also can’t stop thinking of all of the other tasty ways to use the croissant loaf, from the simple (breakfast sandwiches, croissant croutons), to the indulgent (croissant french toast, croissant bread pudding, you get the idea). Even simple cinnamon toast would taste like something from a chic patisserie when made with a slice of croissant loaf.

But that’s not the only amazing treat we’ve spotted in the Sam’s Club bakery. One member on Instagram shared a totally tantalizing fall find: Triple Layer Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cake.

Courtesy of Lotus.

Lotus - Original Caramelised Biscuit Spread (Cookie Butter) $12.71 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

It features pumpkin cake layered with cookie butter mousse, and it’s topped with graham cracker streusel. Pick up one of these cakes for dessert, a loaf of croissant bread for breakfast, and you’ll have plenty of time to cook a nice dinner the next time you have visitors in town.

