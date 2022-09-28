Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Silky Rich’ Brownies Get Their Heavenly Flavor From This Secret Ingredient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall baking season is here. We repeat: fall baking season is here! For many of us, that means that we’ve been cooking up apple recipes from Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, and more, while others are focused on all things pumpkin, like this foolproof pumpkin bread. But what if you love baking, but are already sick of apple and pumpkin? Listen, when pumpkin spice lattes start being served up in August, by the time October rolls around, sometimes we’re ready to move past pumpkin and apple for something a little more rich and indulgent. Giada De Laurentiis knows just how to satisfy those cravings, and her easy addition to some classic brownie batter makes for a baked good people will be begging you to bring to every social gathering.

De Laurentiis’ latest baking innovation, which she shared on Instagram, is a spin on her craveable salted dark chocolate brownies. They’re already delicious as-is, but why not try to improve on perfection? Enter pistachio swirl brownies. Yum!

The secret ingredient to getting these brownies “silky rich” is a nutty, creamy spread made from pistachios , dried milk, and a little bit of sugar. If you’re a fan of peanut butter and chocolate, then you’ve got to try this sophisticated twist on the chocolate and nut flavor combo. Pistachio spread is a little pricy, but a little goes a long way with this decadent ingredient. It’s also nice to have on hand for other baking projects — use it anywhere you might use marzipan, add it to cookie dough, whip it into buttercream, whatever you can think of!

All you have to do to give your brownies an Italian makeover is add a few dollops of the pistachio paste on top of your pan full of brownie batter, then swirl them in. You can use De Laurentiis’ salted dark chocolate brownie recipe, your own favorite, or even a boxed dark chocolate brownie mix.

The end result is a pan of fudgy, rich brownies with a twist: ribbons of luscious pistachio paste swirled throughout. You’ll never want to go back to plain brownies again.

