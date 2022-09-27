Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Just Dropped a Brand New Product That’s Perfect for Fall Comfort Foods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Oprah’s favorite hot sauce brand just dropped a brand new product that is bound to blow your tastebuds away. TRUFF’s new White Truffle Olive Oil is a thrilling blend of rich olive oil and pure white truffle that delivers subtle, earthy flavor to any dish you drizzle it on. And it’s definitely going to be everyone’s favorite stocking stuffer this holiday season.

“World, meet our White Truffle Oil,” TRUFF captioned a September 27 Instagram post. “White Truffle Oil is a delicate blend of olive oil and real white truffle. We carefully selected neutral-flavored olive oil as a base to allow the distinctive aroma and flavor of the seasonal white truffle to shine.”

TRUFF continues, “The result is a bright, floral finishing oil that enhances any dish without overpowering it.”

Because white truffle has a light, garlicky taste, the White Truffle Oil pairs well with seafood, pizza, or even “gourmet popcorn,” as TRUFF writes. For any dish that requires an extra kick of deep flavor that doesn’t overpower the food it’s paired with, this oil will do the job.

In comparison to TRUFF’s original Black Truffle Oil, the flavor of the White Truffle Oil is lighter, and therefore better for lighter fare. But if you decide to drizzle your White Truffle Oil on your favorite fall comfort foods like mac and cheese, a plate of parmesan french fries, or even over a slab of steak, we’ll definitely look the other way.

Pick up a bottle (or two) of TRUFF's new White Truffle Oil for yourself and grab another for your loved ones. It makes for a great gift for every at-home chef and foodie alike.

